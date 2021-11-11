People's Choice Awards

5 Things Meghan King Can't Live Without

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shares her five must-have items.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 11, 2021 11:29 PMTags
We interviewed Meghan King because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What are some must-have items for busy moms? Meghan King has the answer! The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently shared with E! News the five things she can't live without, and her must-haves are a mix of practical and glam. 

For instance, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordfree Vacuum is great because it's "easy" and good for "quick messes and car cleanups," Meghan shared. A big hair clip is also a must if you want to look like you spent more time on your hair than you actually did. 

When she's not busy juggling a podcast, a lifestyle blog, a fashion line that gives back, and three kids, she'll find time to relax in her bathtub with a good book and a glass of wine. 

Check out the five things Meghan can't live without below. And be sure to check out her blog and follow her on Instagram

Dyson V8 Animal Cordfree Vacuum

"Easy, on-the-go, and good for quick messes and car clean ups," Meghan said.

$399
QVC
$400
Bed Bath & Beyond

Dior Addict Stellar Lip Gloss in Nude

According to Meghan, Dior's Addict Stellar Lip Gloss in Nude is "the perfect color, goes with everything, and is not too sticky but still shiny."

$30
Sephora

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet

Meghan shared that she switched all her Teflon over to cast iron for "health reasons." She also loves a colorful kitchen. "Makes me happy," she said. 

$150
Amazon

Baggallini Anti-Theft Vacation Backpack

This backpack includes every pocket you need without being bulky, she said. "It's the working mom's travel and work bag."

$100
Amazon

Dayamy Big Hair Claw Clip

"An easy breezy updo at any time of day makes it look like you took more time on your hair than you did," Meghan said. 

$14
$10
Amazon

Looking for more things to shop? Check out These Affordable Amazon Jewelry Pieces Keep Selling Out.

 

