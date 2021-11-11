Former Child Star Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son in Monster's Ball, Dead at 30

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Former child star Coronji Calhoun Sr. has died at the age of 30. He portrayed Tyrell, the onscreen son of Halle Berry and Sean "Diddy" Combs, in Monster's Ball.

Calhoun passed away on Oct. 13, according to his mother Theresa Bailey. She told Louisiana-based news station WWL-TV that her son, whose only acting credit was in the 2001 film, died from congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs.

In a GoFundMe page set up "to give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," Bailey said that the family "did not have any life insurance policy" on the actor and is raising money for funeral costs "as we never expected this tragedy to befall us."

As of Thursday, Nov. 11, the campaign has raised more than $10,500. Berry and Monster's Ball producer Lee Daniels were among the donors, E! News can confirm, as each contributed about $3,300.

"We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji's adopted family has shown during our process of grief," Bailey shared in a Nov. 10 update. "As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbor as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community."