Why the Sex Lives of College Girls Cast Bonded Over RHOBH's Erika Jayne

More like The Streaming Lives of College Girls.
HBO Max's highly anticipated new series from creator, writer and executive producer Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls, premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 and it's already relatable AF. Sure, it's an inside glimpse at the candid, raw and often hilarious romantic pursuits of four college roommates, played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, but the series also become a behind-the-scenes de facto fan club for the Real Housewives, and we're here for it.
"We will get together and watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Alyah exclusively told E! News on Nov. 11 of bonding with her co-stars during the pandemic.
"Every Wednesday!" Renée chimed in.
As Pauline explained, "This is what would happen a lot: Alyah and Renée would be like talking in a corner and I'd be like, 'Oh gosh what are they talking about,'" she joked. "And I'd be like, it's serious, because they're huddled together."
Turns out that serious discussion always had to do with the legal drama surrounding RHOBH's Erika Jayne. "Did you hear what Kyle [Richards] said to Dorit [Kemsley]?" Alyah quipped.
Housewives aside, the Sex Lives stars were instant friends, and shared the exact same pandemic anxieties we all do.
"The first time the four of us saw each other, we sat outside basically on the freeway, a balcony that overlooked on the freeway, and we wore masks and were six feet apart," Pauline recalled. "Alyah had these card games and we would play cards."
Alyah added, "You know the questions, 'We are not really strangers,' those card questions? I was like, 'Oh my gosh I'm so anxious, I don't know how to meet people. Also I've been inside for like months, I don't know how socializing works. Do you want to play a card game?' We just started talking about our moms and crying and it was nice."
And, Renée even hosted Amrit for the holidays!
"A lot of us were coming from different parts of America, France, Canada, so we all had empathy of not knowing anybody here," Amrit admitted. "I was going to be alone at the frickin' Residence Inn for the holidays."
Renée teased, "And we were not having that! You were coming over," before opening up about the effects the pandemic had on her personally.
"I feel like we probably all were [emotional] and it had nothing to do with the group, it had to do with COVID, it had to do with meeting new people, it had to do with, 'I have no idea what the hell I'm doing,'" Renée continued. "We're all stepping into this new space. I was like on the brink of tears, every time we would be around people or were hanging out. But it was always met with such comfort and grace and acceptance and it was awesome."
Find out why Amrit is "blessed" for her raunchy lingo in the series.
The Sex Lives of College Girls premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on HBO Max.
