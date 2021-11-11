Why the Sex Lives of College Girls Cast Bonded Over RHOBH's Erika Jayne

Watch : "Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Gushes Over Mindy Kaling

More like The Streaming Lives of College Girls.

HBO Max's highly anticipated new series from creator, writer and executive producer Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls, premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 and it's already relatable AF. Sure, it's an inside glimpse at the candid, raw and often hilarious romantic pursuits of four college roommates, played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, but the series also become a behind-the-scenes de facto fan club for the Real Housewives, and we're here for it.

"We will get together and watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Alyah exclusively told E! News on Nov. 11 of bonding with her co-stars during the pandemic.

"Every Wednesday!" Renée chimed in.

As Pauline explained, "This is what would happen a lot: Alyah and Renée would be like talking in a corner and I'd be like, 'Oh gosh what are they talking about,'" she joked. "And I'd be like, it's serious, because they're huddled together."