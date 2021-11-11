Pregnant Jeannie Mai Shares Intimate Details About "Beautiful" Sex With Husband Jeezy

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jeannie said Jeezy will play with her belly during sex. "I credit him," she said. "I didn't tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby's there. You know how some men might be like, 'I don't wanna touch the baby' or maybe 'I'm not touching the belly'? But making it all like, 'Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!' I think there's something really beautiful about that."

Jeannie and Jeezy announced the baby news in September. Since then, she's shared several aspects of her pregnancy, from detailing her fertility journey to posting photos of her baby bump.

However, Jeannie recently revealed they won't be learning the sex of the child before the birth.

"That makes things more exciting rather than defining the baby with pink skirts or blue corduroy shorts," she told WWD in September. "I'm getting everything because I want the baby to have options. It's very awakening to see how much you put your baby into very specific stereotypes, based on whether or not you know it's a boy or a girl. I've already gotten Air Jordans from a friend for the baby that could be great for a boy or a girl. I've gotten tons of onesies. I like seeing what people gift. It makes me see, ‘What do you think of when you break yourself out of the expectation of what a boy or a girl wears?'"

As she noted in a separate YouTube video, "We're going to love whatever we get."