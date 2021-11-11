Happily Divorced Star Fran Drescher Says She Keeps Having Dreams About "Really Sweet" Brad Pitt

Watch : Why Fran Drescher Joined "Indebted" and Returned to TV

Do you often wonder what it would be like to have Brad Pitt over for a bite to eat and some pleasant conversation? You're not alone. Fran Drescher feels the exact same way.

Chatting on the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast on Thursday, Nov. 11, The Nanny star shared that even after all her time in the business, she still gets starstruck—especially when it comes to the Ad Astra actor.

Drescher explained that she has met Pitt "a couple of times" in the past and would love to invite him over to her home for a meal sometime in the future.

"I'd love to really invite him over for lunch," she said.

When the host encouraged her to give him a call, Drescher then hesitated. "I don't know," she hedged. "I don't even know how to get in touch with him, but I do love him."