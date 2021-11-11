People's Choice Awards

Happily Divorced Star Fran Drescher Says She Keeps Having Dreams About "Really Sweet" Brad Pitt

The Nanny star Fran Drescher said she'd love to invite Brad Pitt over for lunch because "he just seems really laid-back."

Do you often wonder what it would be like to have Brad Pitt over for a bite to eat and some pleasant conversation? You're not alone. Fran Drescher feels the exact same way. 

Chatting on the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast on Thursday, Nov. 11, The Nanny star shared that even after all her time in the business, she still gets starstruck—especially when it comes to the Ad Astra actor. 

Drescher explained that she has met Pitt "a couple of times" in the past and would love to invite him over to her home for a meal sometime in the future. 

"I'd love to really invite him over for lunch," she said.

When the host encouraged her to give him a call, Drescher then hesitated. "I don't know," she hedged. "I don't even know how to get in touch with him, but I do love him." 

Although she wasn't able to pinpoint exactly where her feelings of adoration for Pitt stemmed from, Drescher did reveal that the 57-year-old actor has become a recurring fixture in her dreams.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I don't even know why I [love him]," she admitted. "But he shows up in my dreams and there's something about him that seems really sweet." 

Although the two actors have yet to work on a project together, Drescher said she admires a lot about Pitt and his personality. "I love his acting style," she gushed. "And he just seems really laid-back and relaxed and easy-going." 

She was quick to add, "But I don't know him. I could be totally wrong!" 

