Hide Your Bunnies! Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction Series Has Found Its Leading Lady

This is going to be hot.

Lizzy Caplan is set to star in the Paramount+ remake of the cult film Fatal Attraction.

Based on the 1987 movie, which starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, the streamer is knifing out a new twist on the scariest one-night stand in movie history.

For those who need a refresher—and a reminder to be very careful on those Tinder swipes—Dan Gallagher (Douglas) is a married man whose one-night stand, Alex Forrest (Close) switches from lover to stalker.

The streaming service is bringing on the Masters of Sex star for what is being described by Paramount+ as, "a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

Caplan's leading man has yet to be cast, but one thing is certain: She is not going to be easy to break up with. You won't dare turn your back on her when this streams.