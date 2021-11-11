Give Lady Gaga All the Applause For These Fierce House of Gucci Press Tour Looks

Watch : Lady Gaga & Jared Leto Talk "House of Gucci" Drama

Lady Gaga is giving us a million reasons to see The House of Gucci.

The pop star has been promoting her upcoming Ridley Scott movie in fabulous fashion, stepping out in an array of glamorous looks that ooze Hollywood glamour, and it only makes sense that the "Applause" singer has worn Gucci for a majority of her red carpet appearances.

For the London premiere of the film on Nov. 9, the 35-year-old actress walked alongside co-stars Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino in a dazzling purple gown from Alessandro Michele's latest collection.

The sheer gown was first revealed in the Gucci Love Parade on Nov. 3. Lady Gaga wore the dress with an edgy pair of fish net stockings and heeled boots, completing the look by wearing makeup from her new Haus Labs makeup collection, Casa Gaga.

She went on to sport a full Gucci look with a logo cape and platform boots for a night out in London.