People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Give Lady Gaga All the Applause For These Fierce House of Gucci Press Tour Looks

Lady Gaga is serving looks and drama in glamorous ensembles as she promotes her upcoming movie, House of Gucci.

By Cydney Contreras Nov 11, 2021 9:30 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetLady GagaCelebrities
Watch: Lady Gaga & Jared Leto Talk "House of Gucci" Drama

Lady Gaga is giving us a million reasons to see The House of Gucci.

The pop star has been promoting her upcoming Ridley Scott movie in fabulous fashion, stepping out in an array of glamorous looks that ooze Hollywood glamour, and it only makes sense that the "Applause" singer has worn Gucci for a majority of her red carpet appearances.

For the London premiere of the film on Nov. 9, the 35-year-old actress walked alongside co-stars Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared LetoJeremy Irons and Al Pacino in a dazzling purple gown from Alessandro Michele's latest collection.

The sheer gown was first revealed in the Gucci Love Parade on Nov. 3. Lady Gaga wore the dress with an edgy pair of fish net stockings and heeled boots, completing the look by wearing makeup from her new Haus Labs makeup collection, Casa Gaga.

She went on to sport a full Gucci look with a logo cape and platform boots for a night out in London.

photos
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and More Stars Attend House of Gucci U.K. Premiere

To see how Lady Gaga modeled each ensemble with a mix of elegance and drama, check out the gallery below!

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Dramatic Entrance

In Gucci

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Old Hollywood

In Celine

John Phillips/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Poker Face

In Gucci

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
High Fashion

In Et Ochs

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Purple Rain

In Gucci

BACKGRID
Gaga for Gaga

In Gucci

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

In Gucci

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

3

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

4

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

5

Emily Blunt Turns Heads at the CFDA Awards in Her Boldest Look Yet

Latest News

Exclusive

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

10 Hidden Gems in Lululemon's Sale Section

Give Lady Gaga All the Applause For These House of Gucci Looks

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction Has Found Its Leading Lady

Exclusive

Watch Will Ferrell's Emotional Conversation in Shrink Next Door

Heather Dubrow Takes Over RHOC in Jaw-Dropping New Trailer

Exclusive

Inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's "Solid" Relationship