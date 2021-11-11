Watch Kathryn Hahn and Will Ferrell's Emotional Conversation in This Shrink Next Door Clip

Watch : "The Shrink Next Door" Exclusive Sneak Peek

What do you do when your therapist takes over your life? Well, we're about to find out.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Apple TV+ new dark comedy, The Shrink Next Door, a struggling man named Marty Markowitz (Will Ferrell) finds solace in his inspiring new therapist, Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Paul Rudd). Though Marty praises Dr. Ike for being a "miracle worker," his sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) isn't so sold.

"What is he doing here?" Phyllis asks her brother as Dr. Ike makes himself at home at their place of work.

After Marty reveals that he thought Dr. Ike could help them all, Phyllis hits back with another question: "Is he even allowed to do this kind of a thing?"

Since the series is based on a true crime podcast, we're guessing the answer is no. Nonetheless, Marty doubles down on Dr. Ike's presence in the office, adding, "He's changed my life. I mean, he's changed me."