Will Poulter Shares Insight Into His Training for Marvel Transformation

Is Will Poulter drinking five protein shakes a day on the road to his super fit Marvel body?
Maybe not, but the 28-year-old actor is sharing one of his biggest training tips—discipline. "I've just come to terms with everything that required now," he said during an interview with GQ U.K.
"Filming starts in a month or so, [I'm] definitely locking in and training my focus on that role and that role alone."
Social media was abuzz in October when they noticed the Maze Runner star had a sudden fitness glow up. Far from the lanky kid that starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in We're the Millers, the British star has enhanced his physique for his introduction into the Marvel universe—and to give Chris Hemsworth a run for his money.
"I'm constantly reminded of the importance of taking care of my mental health," he told the publication.
"And obviously, aside from the physical challenges that it posed, I think the pandemic woke a lot of people up to the importance of extending that sort of empathy and level of care that we have with physical health to people's mental health. Mental health is physical health, you know."
In October, it was confirmed that Will is joining the cast of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Black Mirror star is tapped to play Adam Warlock in the film directed by James Gunn.
On Nov. 8, the director confirmed that the film has started filming with a group photo featuring himself, Will, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn.
"It's been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here," he tweeted above the photo. "But the obstacles along the way have made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3."