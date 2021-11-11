Audrey Plaza Spills the Tea on Her Co-Stars Kristen Stewart, Molly Shannon & Michael Caine

Watch : Aubrey Plaza's Husband Jeff Baena: 5 Things to Know About Him

This was one tea pot that was a bit hot to handle.

On Nov. 10, Aubrey Plaza made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and sat down for another installment of "Tea at the Plaza."

The favorite late-show guest sipped her beverage and dived right into some good stories about her famous co-stars like Kristen Stewart, Molly Shannon and Michael Caine.

The Child's Play actress dressed in a witch costume to promote her new book, The Legend of the Christmas Witch, chatted it up with Stephen Colbert as he poured her a drink and got right into the steamy details.

Of Kristen Stewart, Aubrey said "she smells like cinnamon and gasoline."

Playfully joking about newly engaged Kristen's request to have Guy Fieri officiate her nuptials, she added, "And I heard that she secretly wants me to officiate her wedding, but she is too afraid to ask."