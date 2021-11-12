NBA Player Alex Caruso's Gift Picks Are a Slam Dunk for Guys On Your List

We interviewed Alex Caruso because we think you'll like his picks. Alex is a paid ambassador for TravisMathew. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's not the holidays without some basketball games and presents.

This season, Alex Caruso is hard at work scoring points for the Chicago Bulls. But when he's not dribbling up and down the court, the TravisMathew ambassador is looking forward to celebrating the holiday season with his loyal crew.

"I love getting to be around family and loved ones," he told E! News. "The people you care about and the people that care about you."

And while he's more than focused on ensuring the Bulls pick up big wins, Alex has some skills when it comes to gift giving. "Don't overthink it," he advised. "Give a gift that actually applies to the person. Gift with intent." Shop some of his picks below.