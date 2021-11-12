Emeril Lagasse's Holiday Gift Guide Deserves a Chef's Kiss

We interviewed Emeril Lagasse because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from his own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Emeril Lagasse wears many hats!
From celebrity chef to restaurateur to cookbook author, it can be hard to keep track. But after we spoke to him about his holiday gift guide, it's safe to say we can add expert gift-giver to the list too.
"I think my collection of items at HSN will help bring families together this holiday season," Emeril told E! News. "What's better than enjoying a fantastic meal with your loved ones that you can make together with the help of my items in the kitchen!"
It is clear that during the holidays, Emeril can be found in the kitchen doing what he loves.
"My favorite part is truly the cooking!" Emeril said. "It's a great excuse to hang out with my kids and wife in the kitchen, cooking, talking and preparing all the food. It's a cozy and rejuvenating experience to connect like this and of course, it's centered around food."
So who's feeling hungry and ready to shop? See his affordable gift picks below.
Emeril Pasta & Beyond Pasta Maker with Frozen Treat/Juicer Attachment
"Give the gift of fresh home-made pasta without all the work," Emeril said. "Simply add your favorite ingredients and the machine does all the work for you at the push of a button. Customize your shape, size and even flavors."
Emeril Indoor/Outdoor Pizza Grill/Oven with Accessories
"This item makes a great gift by turning your grill, oven or stove top into a pizza oven!" Emeril exclaimed. "The housing traps heat to warm the pizza stone to the perfect temperature creating crispy crust and gooey cheese in minutes. What a fun treat to be able to make your own fresh pizza!"
Emeril Lagasse 26 QT Extra Large Air Fryer
"This airfryer is extra large and helps makes cooking convenient for a family," Emeril explained. "It is a versatile 10-in-1 26 qt. size that can fit a rotisserie chicken, 12-inch pizza or a main dish and sides on the included three cooking racks. Allowing yourself to cook an entire meal for your family without ever even turning on your oven."
Louisiana Roux Spoon
"This Roux Spoon is a favorite because it's specially shaped to get to every edge of the pot, leaving no burnt edges around the pan!" Emeril explained.
Gaspar's Chourico
"Kick up your dishes this holiday with some one of my favorite spicy sausage, chourico," Emeril shared.
Emeril Big Easy Bold Dark Roast Coffee Keurig K-Cup Pods 48-Count
"What better way to start the day than with a great cup of coffee," Emeril said. "This is a dark roast coffee with a splendid aroma making it the perfect gift!"
Watch Chef Emeril debut his new collection on Friday, Nov. 12 at 12 noon EST and 7 p.m. EST on HSN.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo