Super Cool Gifts You’re Gonna Want to Keep for Yourself

If you're ahead on your holiday shopping, snaps for you. If you haven't even started yet, there's no need to worry because you have plenty of time. Gift shopping doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, it can actually be super fun, especially if you find some cool things for yourself along the way. We found some great gift ideas that are so tempting you might buy one for yourself and another for your loved ones.

If you've been looking for a reliable electric bike, we found a great one that has a stylish vintage look. For anyone who loves to spend time outdoors, we tracked down a cooler backpack that's just as functional as it is fashionable. If you don't have enough time to work out, then just wear the Bala resistance bands when you hit the gym, or even when you're going to get the mail if you want to make the most of a short walk. If you're looking for some fashionable, useful, and unique gift ideas, just keep on scrolling to see some of our favorites and why we love them so much.