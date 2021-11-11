People's Choice Awards

Anthropologie's Viral TikTok Mushroom Candle Is on Sale

Score 30% off the cutest candle ever!

By Emily Spain Nov 11, 2021 7:46 PM
E-Comm: Viral Anthropologie Candle

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Every season is candle season, but there's something about the fall and winter months that make candles feel even more necessary.

Just when we thought our candle cabinet (yes, there's a designed cabinet in our house) couldn't be more full of scents we love, we somehow ended up with a handful of candles in our Anthropologie cart after a late night scroll on TikTok. The candle that got our attention? Anthropologie's Amanita Mushroom Candle.

As you can see, these candles are not like other candles. Available in two sizes and scents, they each have a gorgeous cracked metallic design on the bottom and a glitter-adorned mushroom top. And if that wasn't enough to convince you to 'add to cart,' these candles are on sale!

Anthropologie's Get Ready for Guests Event is on for a limited-time, offering shoppers 30% off home entertaining essentials like the Amanita Mushroom Candle, dinnerware, pillows and more. So, head over to Anthropologie and get your mushroom candles and other festive goodies!

Sephora's Holiday Savings Event Opens to Insider Members

Amanita Mushroom Candle - Small (Emerald Forest)

Picture this: Your dining room table lined with these small mushroom candles on top of a bed of moss or a wood-inspired runner. You can also just put them all around your house to turn it into a winter wonderland! This candle features a woodsy blend of white pine, hemlock, cypress, and radiant juniper softly spiced with cinnamon and clove.

$24
$19
Anthropologie

Amanita Mushroom Candle - Large (Fig Tree)

Packed with notes of dark fig nectar, peppered cassis nestles, leafy green vines and warm woods, this large mushroom candle will fill your space with a fresh scent that isn't too overpowering yet it will still feel like the holidays.

$32
$26
Anthropologie

Ready for more holiday finds? Check out these festive fits from Amazon!

