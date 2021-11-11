Anthropologie's Viral TikTok Mushroom Candle Is on Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Every season is candle season, but there's something about the fall and winter months that make candles feel even more necessary.

Just when we thought our candle cabinet (yes, there's a designed cabinet in our house) couldn't be more full of scents we love, we somehow ended up with a handful of candles in our Anthropologie cart after a late night scroll on TikTok. The candle that got our attention? Anthropologie's Amanita Mushroom Candle.

As you can see, these candles are not like other candles. Available in two sizes and scents, they each have a gorgeous cracked metallic design on the bottom and a glitter-adorned mushroom top. And if that wasn't enough to convince you to 'add to cart,' these candles are on sale!

Anthropologie's Get Ready for Guests Event is on for a limited-time, offering shoppers 30% off home entertaining essentials like the Amanita Mushroom Candle, dinnerware, pillows and more. So, head over to Anthropologie and get your mushroom candles and other festive goodies!