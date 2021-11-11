Suni Lee Recalls Being Hit With Pepper Spray During Racist Attack

Watch : Why Gymnast Suni Lee Is a Relatable Olympic Icon

Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China in late 2019, many Asian-Americans in the United States have reported experiencing racist attacks. Among them: Suni Lee.

In an interview with PopSugar, posted on Thursday, Nov. 11, the 18-year-old Hmong-American Dancing With the Stars contestant and Olympic gold-winning gymnast recalled a recent violent incident that occurred as she and her girlfriends, who are also of Asian descent, were waiting for an Uber after a night out.

Suni told the outlet that a group of people speeded by in a car while yelling racist slurs and telling her and her friends to "go back to where they came from." She said one of the passengers sprayed her arm with pepper spray.

"I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off," she said. "I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen."