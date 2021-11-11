People's Choice Awards

Melissa McCarthy's Next TV Role May Surprise You

Get ready, because Melissa McCarthy is taking on a role as co-host in The Great Giveback. Check out all of the exciting details here.

Nov 11, 2021
Grab you hammer and nails, because we have some homes to renovate.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Scott Brothers Entertainment announced that the Emmy Award-winning superstar will be adding "co-host" to her long Hollywood résumé as host of Discovery+'s new series, The Great Giveback. Melissa, along with her cousin Jenna Perusich, will surprise incredible people with beautiful home renovations. The series, produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment and executive produced by Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott and Melissa, will stream on Discovery+ in late spring 2022.

Before they begin transforming homes and surprising their unsuspecting and deserving subjects with the news, the duo will learn the heartwarming stories of the remarkable people that were nominated by their loved ones. The cousins will then get to work using their creativity and passion, and—with the help of their expert team—stun homeowners with incredible reveals. 

A feel-good home renovation show? Sounds like Discovery+ really hit the nail on the head with this one! (Sorry, we had to.)

Melissa and Jenna have previously worked together on Thunder Force, Super Intelligence, and Mike & Molly. The cousins have also teamed up with the Scott brothers, guest starring on the home-renovation series Celebrity IOU on HGTV in 2020.

On Wednesday Nov. 10, the Scott brothers shared the exciting news on Instagram, in which Jonathan commented, "When I discovered @melissamccarthy and her cousin @jenna_perusich were as obsessed with real estate and design as I am, I knew we'd be BFFs �� You're gonna love this show!"

We're not crying, you are! 

From the home-reno-obsessed Scott brothers to the acting cousins, we guess you could say talent just runs in these families. 

The Great Giveback streams on Discovery+ in late spring 2022.

