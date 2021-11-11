Jenna Rink Is Officially 30! 13 Going on 30 Star Christa B. Allen Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

Christa B. Allen is officially 30...and flirty...and, well, you know the rest!

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the actress well-known for playing Jennifer Garner's younger self in the beloved 2004 rom-com 13 Going on 30 officially celebrated her own 30th birthday. And from the looks of her birthday celebrations so far—chronicled on social media, of course—Allen is certainly thriving. The actress, who also starred on Revenge, got dressed up in a glittering gold gown and headed out for a special dinner on Wednesday night at Shoku in Los Angeles to ring in her milestone birthday with loved ones.

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to notice the special occasion as they have flooded Allen's social media accounts with well wishes. Since starring in the movie at the actual age of 13, Allen has fully embraced her 13 Going on 30 roots online, often sharing throwback content and amassing more than 1 million followers on TikTok in the process.

On Halloween in 2020, she posted one of her most-viewed videos to date: a re-creation of big-time magazine editor Jenna Rink's getting-ready scene, complete with a basically identical version of the signature multi-colored cocktail dress.