Nab the New ColourPop x The Mandalorian Collab Before the Bounty is Gone

Baby Grogu fans, get excited! ColourPop just expanded its galaxy of Star Wars makeup. This time around, they've included a Mandalorian palette to go along with their super popular The Child palette. After all, they are a clan of two.

The ColourPop x The Mandalorian collection is a must-have for Star Wars fans and beauty lovers. The collection includes a brand-new pressed powder palette themed to Mando himself, new lip oils, a hand mirror and the cutest makeup bag in the galaxy. ColourPop even made things easier for you by offering a bundle of The Child and The Mandalorian palettes, and you don't want to miss out!

With how popular The Child palette was when it first released, we just know these are going to sell out fast. Check out the collection below.