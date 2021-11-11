People's Choice Awards

Nab the New ColourPop x The Mandalorian Collab Before the Bounty is Gone

These palettes are more coveted than beskar!

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 11, 2021 7:01 PM
Ecomm, ColourPop x Mandalorian

Baby Grogu fans, get excited! ColourPop just expanded its galaxy of Star Wars makeup. This time around, they've included a Mandalorian palette to go along with their super popular The Child palette. After all, they are a clan of two. 

The ColourPop x The Mandalorian collection is a must-have for Star Wars fans and beauty lovers. The collection includes a brand-new pressed powder palette themed to Mando himself, new lip oils, a hand mirror and the cutest makeup bag in the galaxy. ColourPop even made things easier for you by offering a bundle of The Child and The Mandalorian palettes, and you don't want to miss out!

With how popular The Child palette was when it first released, we just know these are going to sell out fast. Check out the collection below. 

The Mandalorian Shadow Palette

This brand new palette is a great companion to the popular The Child palette. It features nine pressed powders in buttery matte, matte with sparkle and shimmery metallic finishes.   

$16
ColourPop

The Rescue Lux Lip Oil Kit

Rescue your lips from dryness with this pair of lip oils themed to Grogu and Din Djarin, aka Mando. The Grogu lip oil is a clear gloss with little flecks of green, gold and silver, while Mando's is a sheer terracotta.

$18
ColourPop

The Child Shadow Palette

Master a makeup look that's Grogu-approved with this monochromatic olive green shadow palette. It features olive, gold, and neutral shadows in matte and metallic finishes. It also features shades in ColourPop's intense Super Shock formula.

$16
ColourPop

Cutest In The Galaxy Makeup Bag

This makeup bag really is the cutest in the galaxy. There's no better place to put your new ColourPop x The Mandalorian makeup!

$15
ColourPop

The Child Hand Mirror

This hand mirror featuring Grogu is so adorable, and is a must-have for any fan of The Mandalorian.

$12
ColourPop

Wherever I Go, He Goes Shadow Palette Set

Wherever Grogu goes, Mando goes. This set comes with both the The Child Palette and the brand new The Mandalorian shadow palette.

$32
ColourPop

The Mandalorian Collection

If you love the new collection, why not get it all? For just $75, you can create some pretty out of this world makeup looks. You get the entire collection including the bestselling The Child palette, The Mandalorian powder palette, the makeup bag and so much more!

$75
ColourPop

