Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Calls Him the "Greatest Man" in Sweet Message

Watch : Henry Cavill's GF Natalie Viscuso Shares a Special Birthday Message!

Henry Cavill's girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, is tossing a coin to her witcher.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the 32-year-old Legendary Entertainment executive posted an Instagram photo of Cavill, 38, on the front cover of The Hollywood Reporter with a heartwarming caption dedicated to "the greatest man [she's] ever known."

"I am so, so proud of you, Henry," she wrote.

"SO PROUD I'm literally crying," she shared, capping off the post with a laughing and crying emoji.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in April, are not afraid to voice their appreciation for one another online.

However, they've been been relatively private ever since Viscuso issued an apology in June after she was accused of cultural appropriation when images of her from a 2008 television show in Namibia resurfaced online.

In past social media posts, Cavill called Viscuso his "beautiful and brilliant love" and condemned fans who send hateful messages to his loved ones, stating that their "'passion' is misplaced" and that "it's time to stop."