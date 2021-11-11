People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's "Really Solid" Relationship With Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, are said to be "closer than ever," nearly four years after they were first linked. For an update on this notably private pair, read on.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 11, 2021 7:00 PMTags
Leonardo DiCaprioCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Thirsts Over Leonardo DiCaprio

When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, no news is good news! According to a source, the couple is "closer than ever."

"They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami," the source told E! News. "It's all status quo."

While they've mostly kept their relationship private, after nearly four years together, it seems DiCaprio, 47, is finally getting more comfortable. "Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they're out," the source noted. "They look very happy and relaxed together."

Last December, a source told E! News the Titanic star is "very cozy with Cami and they're serious." The proof? They live together! 

"He is filming right now," a source said last year, "but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys...He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."

photos
Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

While they're very much linked, they still maintain their independence and have yet to walk a red carpet together. Most recently, Morrone, 24, who is set to star in the upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book, posed for photographers solo at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 before reuniting with her man inside. 

John Sheene/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

With DiCaprio's next movie, Don't Look Up, out next month, perhaps they'll finally make their joint red-carpet debut. In the meantime, fans will be crossing their fingers. 

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

3

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

4

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

5

Hailey Bieber Recalls Helping Justin Bieber Navigate His Sobriety

Latest News

Will Poulter Shares Insight Into His Training for Marvel Role

Exclusive

Inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's "Solid" Relationship

Audrey Plaza Spills The Tea On Kristen Stewart and More Co-Stars

Anthropologie's Viral TikTok Mushroom Candle Is on Sale

Suni Lee Recalls Being Hit With Pepper Spray During Racist Attack

Melissa McCarthy's Next TV Role May Surprise You

Yes, 13 Going on 30 Star Christa B. Allen Is Officially 30