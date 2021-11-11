Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics of All 4 Mini-Me Kids: See Which One Is Rocking a Britney Spears Tee

Watch : North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram

One lucky mom.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 11 to share a rare look at all four of her and Kanye "Ye" West's kids together.

In the group photo, North West, 8, can be seen hugging her little brother Psalm West, 2, while Saint West, 5, looks into the camera and Chicago West, 3, flashes a big smile. Posing on a hay bale, their outfits are all on point as per usual, with Psalm rocking a patterned jumpsuit and Saint a jersey with Yeezy gear.

As for Kim and Kanye's youngest daughter, she went all out, sporting stylish cowboy boots and a Britney Spears t-shirt along with a flannel. The pic of Britney dates back to her Oops!... I Did It Again era, proving Chicago's shirt to be a true vintage gem.

Kim shared an additional photo of Chicago and Saint standing on the same hay bale looking as adorable as ever.