Tom Hanks 3 Favorite Film Roles Might Surprise You

Watch : Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens

Life is so much more than a box of chocolates to Tom Hanks.

On Nov. 10, the Oscar winner sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the favorite films he has worked on during his 40-year career in Hollywood. With nearly 100 films on his résumé and two Oscars, he has a lot to cherry-pick from, but the big ones that stand out have special ‘personal' meaning.

Tom told host Bill Simmons that working on 1992's A League of Their Own was like being a kid again.

"All I did all summer was play baseball," he said. "I shagged flies. I ate turkey dogs. I took infield with Robin Knight and a ton of other people. I played baseball all summer long in Evansville, Indiana, and in Wrigley Field."

The actor, who's been married to actress and musician Rita Wilson since 1988, continued, "I had all my kids with me, I had all my family with me….We lived in a house in the middle of cornfields… It was a great summer, and my entire family still speaks about it."