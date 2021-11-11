See the Sizzling Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Cast Photos

Talk about the ultimate vacay!
E! News can officially share the exclusive first look at The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip solo cast pics, and let's just say that we've never seen these Housewives look this fierce. Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards all look fabulous in neutral tone ensembles, perfect for their beachside vacation to Turks and Caicos.
While these ladies kick back and relax on the sand, the drama is working overtime. The Real Housewives of Atlanta former co-stars Cynthia and Kenya have "changed" their friendship dynamic since filming the Peacock spin-off, premiering Thursday, Nov. 18. Plus, The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. Luann still hasn't gotten used to Ramona's "Singer Stingers" over the years.
"I had the most conflict with Ramona," Luann exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 14. "I was expecting it to come from somewhere else, but it was home base."
As The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa summed up, "Obviously they picked big personalities from all the different cities, all together on yachts, on jets, on planes. It's just crazy, it really is. It's pee your pants funny. It's above and beyond."
Check out the sizzling new cast images below!
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock.
