Hear Jessica Simpson’s Moving Rendition of “Particles”—"This Song Healed a Broken Piece of Me”

Watch : Jessica Simpson Recalls Moment She Ditched Her Scale

The holidays may be weeks away but Jessica Simpson just gave her fans an early gift.

After teasing her followers on social media about more music, the 41-year-old released her emotional rendition of "Particles" on Nov. 11. The song—originally done by Nothing but Thieves—was accompanied by an equally moving video.

In the visuals, Jessica's blond hair flows down her body while she sits on a chair with just a microphone and belts out the powerful tune. "It's been like a year since I've been home. Flirting with an addiction I can't shake off," she sings. "My mouth is dry, I self-medicate. This comedown won't cure itself."

Going into the chorus, the songstress becomes visibly moved as she sings, "Baby, tell me if I'm being strange. And if I need to rearrange. My particles. I will for you. My particles. I will for you."

In a statement, Jessica shared her connection with this single. "The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me," she said. "This song saved a broken piece of me."