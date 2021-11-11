Must-See Candid Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards: Selfies, PDA and More

Watch : Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

They don't call it Country Music's Biggest Night for nothing!

Luke Bryan hosted the 2021 CMA Awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10. And from the first red carpet appearance to the last trophy of the night, there were several unforgettable moments.

In terms of the awards, Chris Stapleton took home the most statues of the evening with four wins, including for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Carly Pearce was named Female Vocalist of the Year, and Brothers Osborne received the honor for Vocal Duo of the Year. In addition, Luke Combs won the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

There was also a star-studded lineup of performers. Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Blake Shelton and Kane Brown were just a few of the artists to take the stage.

In addition, there were tons of celebrity presenters, including Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Lady A, Katy Perry, Susan Sarandon, Lionel Richie, Trisha Yearwood and Elle King.