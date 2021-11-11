People's Choice Awards

Must-See Candid Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards: Selfies, PDA and More

See photos of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini and more stars at the 2021 CMA Awards.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 11, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Watch: Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

They don't call it Country Music's Biggest Night for nothing!

Luke Bryan hosted the 2021 CMA Awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10. And from the first red carpet appearance to the last trophy of the night, there were several unforgettable moments. 

In terms of the awards, Chris Stapleton took home the most statues of the evening with four wins, including for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Carly Pearce was named Female Vocalist of the Year, and Brothers Osborne received the honor for Vocal Duo of the Year. In addition, Luke Combs won the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

There was also a star-studded lineup of performers. Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Blake Shelton and Kane Brown were just a few of the artists to take the stage. 

In addition, there were tons of celebrity presenters, including Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Lady A, Katy Perry, Susan Sarandon, Lionel Richie, Trisha Yearwood and Elle King.

CMA Awards 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

While viewers were able to watch the award show on TV, there may have been a few candid moments they didn't catch. To see a few of the best ones, scroll on.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Lionel Richie & Katy Perry

The "Firework" singer, dressed in custom Vivienne Westwood, and the "Stuck on You" star snapped a selfie backstage while attending the award show to support their fellow American Idol judge.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

The New Artist of the Year winner shared a sweet moment with his wife backstage.

ABC
Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubbard, Abby Smyers, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney

This is how they roll. The Florida Georgia Line star and his wife Hayley posed for a picture with the Dan + Shay duo and Dan's wife Abby.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

The couple, who were up in the Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories for their hit "Chasing After You," showed some PDA on the red carpet.

 

 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The Oscar winner dazzled in a black YSL dress and LALAoUNIS jewels while supporting her husband. During the evening, the "You'll Think of Me" star took the stage to perform.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Caroline Boyer, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley

The "Come a Little Closer" artist shared a laugh with the "One Margarita" musician and the award show host's wife on the red carpet.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Russell Dickerson

We love every little thing about this photo of the singer.

ABC
Kelsea Ballerini

The "Peter Pan" star proudly held up her trophies after winning in the Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories for her song with Kenny Chesney "half of my hometown."

 

 

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
Luke Bryan & Darius Rucker

Before the big event, Darius, who hosted the event last year, gave Luke some advice. "Have fun!" he told Billboard. "You're going to rehearse your butt off, but go have fun with it because if you don't, it looks like you're not having fun with it." By the looks of this photo, it looks like Luke took Darius' words of wisdom.

Josh Brasted/CMA
Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking

The couple had a beautiful crazy night celebrating Luke's big win.

Josh Brasted/CMA
Thomas Rhett

Thumbs up! The "Unforgettable" artist, who was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, was ready for a good night.

Josh Brasted/CMA
Lauren Daigle

Hats off to the "You Say" star and her runway-ready look.

 

Josh Brasted/CMA
Katie Stevens, Paul DiGiovanni, Maddie & Tae

The Bold Type actress and her musician hubby chatted with the "Fly" duo backstage.

Josh Brasted/CMA
Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett

This pic of the American Idol alum is one for the scrapbooks.

Hunter Berry/CMA
Ingrid Andress

The New Artist of the Year nominee suited up in style for the big event.

 

