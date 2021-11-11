Tom Holland Praises “Incredible” Zendaya in Sweet CFDA Awards Tribute

Tom Holland's Zendaya stan account got another sweet update!
The Spider-Man star sang his love's praises on Thursday, Nov. 11, after she and designer Law Roach were honored at the CFDA Awards in New York City. "Naa stop it [heart eye emoji]," he wrote next to a pic of Zendaya from the evening. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."
Tom's post and heart eye emojis were much deserved as Zendaya, 25, made history as the youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner during the celebration. The Malcolm and Marie star stunned in a custom red Vera Wang design for the occasion.
If there's one thing fans know about the 25-year-old actor, he's going to support his lady. Ahead of the premiere of Zendaya's latest film, Dune, the pair let social media in on their private relationship with a flirty little Instagram exchange.
On Oct. 6, the British actor posted a photo of Zendaya posing on the red carpet for the premiere with a simple heart eye emoji as the caption.
Zendaya replied in the comments with the pleading face emoji—proving that the pair's romance couldn't be any cuter. And Tom isn't doing all the supporting in this adorable romance.
The Disney alum made it known that she is crushing on Tom during a viral video featuring her and Dune co-star, Timothée Chalamet. In Oct. the co-stars took the Buzzfeed BFF Quiz where they were asked to name their celebrity crush. Before she could get a word in, Timothée replied, "Easy, Tom Holland."
Leaving Zendaya with a sweet fit of giggles and the internet in a frenzy.
The Euphoria actress isn't too starstruck when it comes to talking about her crush. Last month, the actress opened up about what she admires most about Tom.
"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," she told InStyle. "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."
She continued, "And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist."
We simply just can't get enough of their web of love!