Prince Harry Gives Moving Speech About Mental Health and "Scars on the Inside"

Prince Harry continued his long-standing focus on mental health during a speech to honor Veterans Day.

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle attended the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The couple made a rare red carpet appearance for the event, where the Duchess of Sussex turned heads in a red Carolina Herrera gown.

During his speech, Harry, who was on hand to present the 2021 Intrepid Valor Awards, told the audience about the importance of service members paying attention to the type pain that isn't necessarily physical.

"I'd also like to speak briefly about something else that, until recently, has existed in the darkness: the invisible wounds that we are all susceptible to," he shared. "The scars on the inside that no one sees. For too long, invisible injuries were treated as just that—invisible—and were destined to be swept under the rug at the risk of shame, guilt or just a lack of understanding."