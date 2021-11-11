T.J. Osborne Celebrates 2021 CMA Awards Win By Kissing His Boyfriend 9 Months After Coming Out

Watch : Billy Porter Praises "Pose" for Portraying LGBT Families

T.J. Osborne is ending the year on a high note.

During the 2021 CMA Awards on Nov. 10, the country singer and his brother John Osborne celebrated Brothers Osborne's fourth win for Vocal Duo of the Year.

But while accepting the award inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, T.J. made it clear that this trophy was extra special.

"Oh, my god! I tell you, every time that we have won this award, it has never, ever ceased to be extremely shocking," T.J. shared. " Honestly, it is so incredible to be here. Thanks to everyone who voted for us. It's been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally and to have you all support me—it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you."

Moments before taking the stage, T.J. kissed his boyfriend Abi Ventura while John shared a smooch with his wife Lucie Silvas.