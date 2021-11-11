See the It's Always Sunny Gang Head to Ireland in Hilarious Season 15 Trailer

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

It may be always rainy in Ireland, but not for long!

Thanks to the luck of the Irish, and the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, that is. After three long years without our favorite Irish pub owners, FXX released the official trailer for season 15 of the comedy on Nov. 10. Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Frank (Danny DeVito) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) return and they're heading to Ireland on vacation.

The new footage shows Charlie finding the Irish version of himself, the death of Frank's business partner, Dee hosting an acting workshop and Mac trying to become a Catholic priest.

"I only want the big man upstairs, the only man that can fill me up," Mac hilariously says in the trailer. "Well, him and his son, and the Holy Spirit. I'll take all three of them at once." Wow, we have really missed this show.