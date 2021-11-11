People's Choice Awards

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Red Carpet Rock Stars at 2021 CMA Awards

While attending the 2021 CMA Awards, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban proved once again that they are always the couple to watch out for on the red carpet.

Looking for a rock-star couple at the 2021 CMA Awards? We found them!

Before the star-studded award show kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman proved once again to be red carpet pros when they posed for photos outside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Nicole stepped out in a YSL dress, styled by Julia von Boehm, which showcased both plenty of leg and some impressive abs. She completed her look with ilias LALAoUNIS jewelry. As for her glam, Kate Synnott deserves credit for her makeup while Kylee Heath perfected the hairstyle. 

In regards to Keith, he deserves a round of applause for showing off his own signature style with a black t-shirt and shiny blazer. 

It's about to be a big night for Keith who is set to perform one of his biggest hits of his career. In fact, the live telecast is expected to feature 20 special performances throughout the evening. 

Keith, who's a CMAs-fixture, can count on Nicole to be his biggest cheerleader in the audience. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

"The great thing about being married to a musician...you have music in the house all the time," Nicole shared in a 2013 sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres. "There is something very joyful about having music. Keith can play pretty much any instrument. He'll just play piano at 7 in the morning. That's what we have, is breakfast around the piano and very much a part of our life." 

And it's safe to say Keith is Nicole's No. 1 fan as well! 

"She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," Keith said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in 2020. "It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot."

