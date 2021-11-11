Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Red Carpet Rock Stars at 2021 CMA Awards

Watch : Tim McGraw & Keith Urban Cover Band FINAL Battle

Looking for a rock-star couple at the 2021 CMA Awards? We found them!

Before the star-studded award show kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman proved once again to be red carpet pros when they posed for photos outside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Nicole stepped out in a YSL dress, styled by Julia von Boehm, which showcased both plenty of leg and some impressive abs. She completed her look with ilias LALAoUNIS jewelry. As for her glam, Kate Synnott deserves credit for her makeup while Kylee Heath perfected the hairstyle.

In regards to Keith, he deserves a round of applause for showing off his own signature style with a black t-shirt and shiny blazer.

It's about to be a big night for Keith who is set to perform one of his biggest hits of his career. In fact, the live telecast is expected to feature 20 special performances throughout the evening.