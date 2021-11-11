People's Choice Awards

Zendaya Proves She's a Fashion Icon With Her Red Hot CFDA Awards Look

A history-making icon has entered the building. See every detail of Zendaya's stunning outfit for the 2021 CFDA Awards below.

All hail Zendaya

On her history-making night at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 25-year-old Euphoria star stepped out in a shocking red two-piece gown from Vera Wang, proving precisely why she's this year's Icon Award recipient. The Dune actress accessorized the bandeau and voluminous skirt with elegant and simple diamonds, while adding an extra pop of red with her manicure.

The actress is celebrating a milestone, as she's the youngest-ever star to be honored with the Icon Award. She joins an esteemed group of fashion's best and brightest, including Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, who have all been honored with the prestigious title in the past. 

It's a major moment for Zendaya, who has been dazzling on red carpets since her rise to fame as a Disney child star. In the span of a decade, she's solidified her one-of-a-kind spot as a fashionista, an industry muse and the face of luxury brands Bulgari, Valentino and Lancôme.

The honor also tops off an unforgettable year of looks from Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach. She's promoted her performance in Dune, graced the cover of British Vogue and walked the Oscars red carpet in a bold yellow Valentino design—a moment that took fans' collective breath away

Now, she's done it again. Of course, our words won't do it justice, so see every detail of Zendaya's stunning look below. Stay on top of all of the breathtaking fashion from the CFDA Awards, click here.

