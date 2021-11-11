Treat Yo Elf: 40 Self-Care Gifts to Help You Get Through the Holidays & Beyond

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although we're in the season of giving, don't forget to treat yourself!

The holidays can be a difficult time for most and are undoubtedly stressful yet equally exciting, which makes it even easier to put your needs on the sidelines while you tackle your gift-giving list and take part in holiday traditions.

To help you take a step back from the peppermint-coated craziness, we rounded up 40 gifts that will help you recharge and feel your best self. From essential oil diffusers and beauty gadgets to neck massagers and weighted robes, we hope these gifts will remind you of the importance of investing in yourself this season.

Scroll below to treat yo elf!