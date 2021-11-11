Morning Show Preview: See the Tension Between Jennifer Aniston & Julianna Margulies

Watch : Alex Confronts Laura Over Why She Doesn't Like Her Anymore

The Morning Show is about to get a lot more dramatic, and that's saying something.

In an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode airing Nov. 12, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) asks UBA news anchor Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) point blank, "Why don't you like me, what did I do?"

A frustrated Alex continues, "All I know is one day you and I were friends and then, the next day, you pretended like you didn't even know me." But Laura doesn't seem to remember it that way, as she returns with, "Do you remember what was happening around that time?"

Although Alex recalls Laura was going through a tough time, she says that she thought that it would be best to give her space, given that the pair weren't that close. After a few moments of back and forth, Alex explains, "I had just moved to New York, I had just known that I liked you," in which Laura responds, "I was successful, that was pretty much your only prerequisite." Ouch.