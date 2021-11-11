People's Choice Awards

Morning Show Preview: See the Tension Between Jennifer Aniston & Julianna Margulies

Jennifer Aniston and Julianna Margulies' characters have a lengthy history. Watch the pair confront their past in this The Morning Show sneak peek.

The Morning Show is about to get a lot more dramatic, and that's saying something. 

In an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode airing Nov. 12, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) asks UBA news anchor Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) point blank, "Why don't you like me, what did I do?" 

A frustrated Alex continues, "All I know is one day you and I were friends and then, the next day, you pretended like you didn't even know me." But Laura doesn't seem to remember it that way, as she returns with, "Do you remember what was happening around that time?"

Although Alex recalls Laura was going through a tough time, she says that she thought that it would be best to give her space, given that the pair weren't that close. After a few moments of back and forth, Alex explains, "I had just moved to New York, I had just known that I liked you," in which Laura responds, "I was successful, that was pretty much your only prerequisite." Ouch.

This isn't the first time things have heated up on season two of Apple TV+'s celeb-filled series starring Aniston, Margulies, Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, along with new addition Hasan Minhaj, as Alex and Laura faced off during an on-camera interview earlier in the season to discuss the Mitch Kessler situation.

AppleTV+

So we're curious to see if Alex and Laura will ever resolve their differences. Will the pair go on disliking each other forever? Find out when the episode airs on November 12. 

Catch new episodes of The Morning Show every Friday on Apple TV+.

