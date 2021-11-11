People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bow Down to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Stunning—And Rare—Red Carpet Appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare red carpet appearance at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, donning a luscious red gown and crisp suit for the occasion.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 11, 2021 12:53 AMTags
CouplesRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Surprise Appearance in NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take the crown for chicest couple on the red carpet.

The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a red hot Carolina Herrera gown while attending the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York with her husband on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Meghan, 40, had her hair in a updo as she showed off her plunging red dress that was, obviously, fit for royalty.

For his red carpet moment, Harry donned a suit with a special poppy brooch to match one worn by his wife of three years. Their matching floral accessories paid tribute to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, as the poppy symbol is used to mark the end of World War I.

During the couple's rare red carpet appearance, Meghan paid her partner a sweet compliment when a reporter asked, "Meghan, are you proud of your husband?" She smiled and responded, "I'm always proud of him, yes." 

photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 New York Trip

Her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, shared a sneak peek of his workspace on Instagram, revealing that his "creative mess" was filled with Tatcha skincare products and a Danessa Myricks Beauty eyeshadow palette (specifically, the Lightwork Volume III - Infinite Light Eye & Face Palette, for those wishing to recreate Meghan's glowing look.) 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Later in the night, Harry, 37, will present the Intrepid Valor Award to "service members and veterans living with the invisible wounds of war," according to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, which is hosting the event inside the "historic" aircraft carrier dubbed the Intrepid. The gala "recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation," the site notes. 

Though Meghan and Harry live in California with son Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months, the couple has been on a tour of the Big Apple this week. Meg gave a talk at the The New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday, where she spoke out against tabloids for being "toxic for your mental health." The former actress shared, "Hopefully, one day they come with a warning label like cigarettes do." 

Trending Stories

1

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Proves to Be a Wild Ride

2
Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The Sussexes last made a big splash on the red carpet at the European premiere of The Lion King in London in July 2019, when she chose to wear a Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress that also reigned supreme.

See more photos from the Salute to Freedom Gala below.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Making an Entrance

Meghan and Harry arrived to the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, marking one of their biggest red carpet events since they were married in 2018.

Lee Morgan
Hand-in-Hand

The royal couple held hands through the museum, where Harry was on hand to present the Intrepid Valor Award to servicemen and veterans.

Lee Morgan
Second Look

The pair turned to give the camera one more look during the gala. In his speech, Harry reflected on the cause close to his heart and recounted his time in the service, saying, "My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with—wherever in the world we were."

Lee Morgan
Paying Their Respects

The Duke and Duchess met with servicemen and veterans at The Intrepid Museum ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Lee Morgan
Taking in the View

The former Suits star, wearing a red Carolina Herrera dress, stopped to admire the scenery at the A-list event.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Tied in a Bow

The back of Meghan's gown featured a flowing train and bow, seen here as she held her husband's hand on the red carpet before the gala began.

Lee Morgan
Whisked Away

Meghan and Harry went into the ceremony, where he spoke about mental health. "[The mind] experiences trauma and pain, whether in conflict or at home, whether in uniform or not," he shared. "It needs training, as well as recovery and care, no matter who you are and no matter what you do. Our physical health and mental health are one [and] the same, and just as much as we aspire to be physically fit, so too we need to be mentally fit."

Trending Stories

1

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Proves to Be a Wild Ride

2
Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

4

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

5

See All the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

T.J. Osborne Celebrates 2021 CMA Awards Win By Kissing His Boyfriend

Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Proves to Be a Wild Ride

See Andy Cohen's Shock When Nick Cannon Reveals "Favorite Baby Mama"

Go Behind the Scenes of The Bradshaw Bunch's Pregnancy Reveal

Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Behind Jester and Pepper

Why So Many Celebrities Love BaubleBar Accessories