Bow Down to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Stunning—And Rare—Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's PDA-Filled Appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take the crown for chicest couple on the red carpet.

The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a red hot Carolina Herrera gown while attending the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York with her husband on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Meghan, 40, had her hair in a updo as she showed off her plunging red dress that was, obviously, fit for royalty.

For his red carpet moment, Harry donned a suit with a special poppy brooch to match one worn by his wife of three years. Their matching floral accessories paid tribute to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, as the poppy symbol is used to mark the end of World War I.

During the couple's rare red carpet appearance, Meghan paid her partner a sweet compliment when a reporter asked, "Meghan, are you proud of your husband?" She smiled and responded, "I'm always proud of him, yes."