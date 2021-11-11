People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Every Couple on the Red Carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards

From Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher to Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, country music's biggest couples turned the CMA Awards into a fashionable date night.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 11, 2021 12:41 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCouplesCelebritiesEntertainmentCMA Awards
Watch: CMA Awards 2020: See the Cutest Couples of the Night

Date night has never felt so right!

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 2021 CMA Awards will bring together the biggest names from country music. And as your favorite artists arrive to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the ceremony, many won't be walking the red carpet alone. 

Instead, stars like Luke Bryan, Hillary Scott and Dierks Bentley will be enjoying a night of fun with their spouses or significant others. After all, who wants to dance to more than 20 performances alone?

Just days after Jimmie Allen's time on Dancing With the Stars came to an end in Los Angeles, the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer traveled to Nashville where he could experience the award show with wife Alexis Gale. Spoiler alert: Their matching pink outfits deserve a perfect 10 score. 

And credit has to go to new parents Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey Dickerson who dressed to impress with their ensembles. 

photos
CMA Awards 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

Keep scrolling to see more couples heating up the red carpet and don't forget to watch the 2021 CMA Awards this Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Jamie Schramm/CMA
Jason & Brittany Aldean

Before performing "If I Didn't Love You," the country singer put on his cowboy hat and posed for photos with his wife. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

Nailing another red carpet together? Yeah boy! 

ABC
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

The "Chasing After You" singers bring style and swag to the red carpet. 

Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

How is the birthday girl celebrating another year? By performing at the 2021 CMA Awards, obviously! 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

They never disappoint! The red carpet pros show Hollywood how it's done at the Nashville award show. 

Jamie Schramm/CMA
Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking

When it's time to premiere a brand-new song at the CMA Awards, this country singer can count on his wife to cheer extra loud. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

The American Idol winner and NHL player heat up the red carpet. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer

The American Idol judge and host of the evening has his wife's support all night long. 

Jamie Schramm/CMA
Tyler & Hayley Hubbard

The Florida Georgia Line member is all smiles while enjoying a night out in Nashville with his wife. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black

The Male Vocalist of the Year nominee looks handsome while posing next to his wife. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Jordan Davis & Kristen O'Connor

The "Almost Maybes" singer is all smiles when posing alongside his wife. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Hillary Scott & Chris Tyrrell

Lady A's lead singer looks pretty in pink while posing for photos alongside her husband. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal McCreery

Just give us "Five More Minutes" to admire this pair. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Freddie & Chelsea Freeman

What do you do after winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves? Celebrate with your wife at the CMA Awards! 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Lionel Richie & Lisa Parigi

Hello! Is this the couple you're looking for? 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Charles Kelley & Cassie McConnell

The Lady A member and his wife are the perfect match with their red carpet ensembles. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Dave Haywood & Kelli Cashiola

Lady A's guitarist and music stud turns the 2021 CMA Awards into a date night. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Hardy & Caleigh Ryan

The New Artist of the Year nominee has much to celebrate in Nashville with his partner.

ABC
Chris & Morgane Stapleton

Country music's power duo arrives to the Bridgestone Arena together. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Dan & Abby Smyers

Anyone else feeling "Speechless" about this pair? 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Russell & Kailey Dickerson

The perfect match! The "Home Sweet" singer sports a Saint Laurent suit while his wife sparkles in a Johnathan Kayne dress. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Katie Stevens & Paul DiGiovanni

The Bold Type star and music producer sparkle and shine on the red carpet. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

After departing from Dancing With the Stars, the country singer heads to Nashville for date night with his wife. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Jacob Durrett & Ali Jayne

Ready for showtime! 

Trending Stories

1

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Proves to Be a Wild Ride

2
Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

4

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

5

See All the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

T.J. Osborne Celebrates 2021 CMA Awards Win By Kissing His Boyfriend

Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Proves to Be a Wild Ride

See Andy Cohen's Shock When Nick Cannon Reveals "Favorite Baby Mama"

Go Behind the Scenes of The Bradshaw Bunch's Pregnancy Reveal

Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Behind Jester and Pepper

Why So Many Celebrities Love BaubleBar Accessories