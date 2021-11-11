See Every Couple on the Red Carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards

Watch : CMA Awards 2020: See the Cutest Couples of the Night

Date night has never felt so right!

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 2021 CMA Awards will bring together the biggest names from country music. And as your favorite artists arrive to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the ceremony, many won't be walking the red carpet alone.

Instead, stars like Luke Bryan, Hillary Scott and Dierks Bentley will be enjoying a night of fun with their spouses or significant others. After all, who wants to dance to more than 20 performances alone?

Just days after Jimmie Allen's time on Dancing With the Stars came to an end in Los Angeles, the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer traveled to Nashville where he could experience the award show with wife Alexis Gale. Spoiler alert: Their matching pink outfits deserve a perfect 10 score.

And credit has to go to new parents Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey Dickerson who dressed to impress with their ensembles.