Billy Eichner's Dickinson Character Is Giving Us Billy on the Street Vibes

Watch : See Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman on "Dickinson"

And the beatnik went on.

On Friday, Nov. 12, Apple TV+ is dropping a new episode of Dickinson featuring Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, who gives Hailee Steinfeld's Emily Dickinson a lesson in poetry, love and more. In this season three clip exclusive to E! News, Emily has gone to the Big Apple to follow her destiny and become a writer.

Looking for inspiration, she reaches out to the legendary writer. What she gets is much more than Leaves of Grass to sit on.

She pays a visit to Walt during the Civil War—who is busy working his historically accurate volunteer job as a nurse—to pitch him her career goals. "This is why I'm here," she declares. "This is why I came to see you. Mr. Whitman, I am a poet."

He rattles off words to her like a beatnik performing on a stage at a 1950s West Village nightclub. He theorizes that Emily has "the urge" as a writer "to join in on an infinite and great chorus"—whatever that means.