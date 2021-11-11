Emily Blunt Turns Heads in Her Boldest Look Yet for the 2021 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Emily Blunt Was "Desperate" for Shoes During "A Quiet Place 2"

You may want to find a quiet place to scream once you see Emily Blunt's latest look.

Unsurprisingly, the actress and host of the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards took our breath away with her red carpet look for the fashion-forward ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10. For the prestigious event, the A Quiet Place star stunned in a bright orange pantsuit from nominee Christopher John Rogers, which she paired with layered necklaces that elevated her polished look.

As CFDA chairman Tom Ford explained in a statement about the fitting choice, "Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Her timeless style and elegance light up any room. The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year's CFDA Awards."

Emily's hosting duties follow in the fashionable footsteps of previous CFDA Awards hosts including Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Andy Cohen and Seth Meyers.