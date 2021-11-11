Kane Brown's Daughter Steals the Spotlight With Her Very Own 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Watch : CMA Awards 2020: See the Cutest Couples of the Night

And the cutest red carpet appearance goes to…

Before the 2021 CMA Awards kicked off in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown decided to have some fun with their 2-year-old daughter Kingsley.

Instead of making the star-studded event an adults-only affair, the couple decided to make it a family event and recreate one of the best parts of the show.

As a wise one once said: The world is your runway!

"Cmas tonight!" Kane wrote on Instagram. "The plan was to walk Kingsley down the carpet for the first time but it didn't work out so we made our own."

While Kane looked handsome in a purple suit and Katelyn wowed in a white blazer and matching pants, it was Kingsley who deserves all the awards for her photogenic spirit. In the middle of holding mom and dad's hand, the toddler was all smiles as she modeled a headband and pink dress.