CFDA Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See Every Fabulous Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : How the CFDA Plans to Embrace Black Talent

Lights, camera, fashion!

The 2021 CFDA Awards kicked off on a fabulous note on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at New York City's The Pool Room. Celebrities sashayed down the red carpet in their finest attire to celebrate the special occasion, which marked the event's glorious return to an in-person format amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From a sea of sparkly dresses to one-of-a-kind looks, there was no shortage of spectacular style moments. Of course, no one expected anything less from the top fashion designers and Hollywood's biggest stars, including CFDA Award host, Emily Blunt, and honorees Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy.

As Steven Kolb, the CEO of the CFDA, previously stated, "American fashion is experiencing a renewed energy, and these designers play a significant role in the future trajectory of our industry."

With nominees such as Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, Marc Jacobs, Christopher John Rogers and Telfar Clemens (to name a few), you know tonight's event will be full of glitz and glamour.