People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

CFDA Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See Every Fabulous Look as the Stars Arrive

Celebrities pulled out all of the style stops to attend the 2021 CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 10. But don't just take our word for it. See for yourself, below!

By Alyssa Morin Nov 11, 2021 12:13 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesEventsCFDA Awards
Watch: How the CFDA Plans to Embrace Black Talent

Lights, camera, fashion!

The 2021 CFDA Awards kicked off on a fabulous note on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at New York City's The Pool Room. Celebrities sashayed down the red carpet in their finest attire to celebrate the special occasion, which marked the event's glorious return to an in-person format amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From a sea of sparkly dresses to one-of-a-kind looks, there was no shortage of spectacular style moments. Of course, no one expected anything less from the top fashion designers and Hollywood's biggest stars, including CFDA Award host, Emily Blunt, and honorees Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy.

As Steven Kolb, the CEO of the CFDA, previously stated, "American fashion is experiencing a renewed energy, and these designers play a significant role in the future trajectory of our industry."

With nominees such as Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, Marc Jacobs, Christopher John Rogers and Telfar Clemens (to name a few), you know tonight's event will be full of glitz and glamour. 

photos
Rihanna, Beyonce and More CFDA Winners Whose Iconic Style Is Worth Celebrating

But before awards are handed out, take a closer look at all of the stylish red carpet moments below. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Carolyn Murphy
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kid Cudi
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Stacey Bendet
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Blake Gray
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt

In Christopher John Rogers

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kehlani

In R13

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tom Ford
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Iman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tommy Dorfman

In Coach

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
LaQuan Smith

In LaQuan Smith

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A$AP Ferg

In Gucci

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dapper Dan

In Gucci

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Eva Chen

In Peter Do

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Zanna Roberts Rassi

In Monse

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

2

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

3

See All the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Click here for all of the latest and greatest updates on the 2021 CFDA Awards.

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

2

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

3

See All the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

5

See the Drama-Filled First Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4

Latest News

Emily Blunt Turns Heads at the CFDA Awards in Her Boldest Look Yet

Kane Brown's Daughter Wins Big With Her Very Own CMA Awards Red Carpet

CFDA Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Don't Miss Out! Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Round 2 Now

Exclusive

Britney Spears Is "Really Anxious" Ahead of Conservatorship Hearing

Why Jessica Simpson's Fans Are Convinced New Music Is on the Way

See All the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks