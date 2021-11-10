People's Choice Awards

Why Jessica Simpson Fans Are Convinced She’s About to Release New Music

After Jessica Simpson shared two cryptic photos on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10, her fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about potential new music from the singer.

Jessica Simpson might have just teased that new music is coming. At least, that's what her fans believe.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Simpson posted two cryptic photos on Instagram that have fans thrilled over the possibility of new music from the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer. 

The first was a snapshot of Simpson with her head angled down as she held onto a microphone with one hand, while the second was a black-and-white image of a piano. Both images appear to be linked together as they share the same caption: "11.11." 

After the initial wave of comments of "WHAT," "OMG" and "YES," fans quickly began to speculate about whether the caption was a nod to Thursday's date, indicating that new music from Simpson would arrive or at least be announced on Nov. 11.  

"What!? Please tell me we're getting a new single. Please!!!!!" one fan commented. 

Another shared that they believed the photos could be from a potential new music video to go along with her 2020 memoir Open Book. They wrote, "*Screaming* I can only imagine that is a music video for the Open Book songs or finally the new album!!!!!" 

In February 2020, Simpson released an audio book of her memoir that featured six new songs, including a collaboration with Willie Nelson titled "Your Fool." It was her first new music in nearly a decade, since the release of her 2010 holiday album, Happy Christmas.

Whether it's new music, a music video or something entirely different, it seems like her fans are ready for whatever Simpson has up her sleeve. "Oh my god!! The queen is coming," one fan added.

E! News has reached out to Simpson's rep for comment. 

