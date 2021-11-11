People's Choice Awards

CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown were just some of the many country music artists who attendance the 2021 CMA Awards from Nashville

Dust off that cowboy hat and pick up those cowboy boots. There's a party happening in Nashville.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 CMA Awards were held on Nov. 10 and the biggest names in country music came together for a night of fashion, awards and more.

Broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena, the telecast featured 20 unforgettable performances from artists like Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert

As for nominees, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led the way with five nominations each including Entertainer of the Year. Not to be outdone, Gabby Barrett earned an impressive four nods such as New Artist of the Year.

And it's impossible not to mention Luke Bryan, who served as the evening's host. Anything can happen when the American Idol judge is with his closest buddies. "This is a pinch me moment!" Luke previously shared on Instagram. "Don't miss country music's biggest night."

CMA Awards 2021: Red Carpet Couples

Even if you missed the show, it's not too late to talk about the red carpet fashion. From the denim jeans and designer gowns to flannel button-downs and sparkling dresses, there's something for everyone's taste if you keep on scrolling.

Carrie Underwood

   

Faith Fennidy
Madeline Edwards
Ingrid Andress

In Dsquared2

Saycon Sengbloh
Brothers Osborne
Lauren Daigle
Karen Fairchild

In Saint Laurent with Tom Ford shoes

Amy Grant
Hayley Orrantia
Darius Rucker
Mickey Guyton
Jennifer Hudson

In Dolce & Gabbana

Thomas Rhett

In Dolce & Gabbana

Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Kane Brown
Katy Perry

In Vivienne Westwood

Nicole Kidman

In Saint Laurent

Zachary Levi
Susan Sarandon
Miranda Lambert

In Versace with a Tyler Ellis clutch

Maddie & Tae

In David Koma FW20 & Carolina Herrera

Jason Aldean
Scotty McCreery
Brittney Spencer
Maren Morris
Dulé Hill

In ETRO with Manolo Blahnik boots

Ashley McBryde
Tenille Townes
Trending Stories

1

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

2

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

The 2021 CMA Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

(Originally published Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:37 p.m. PST)

