Nina Dobrev Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

Could you do your whole skincare and makeup routine in just 10 minutes? That's super impressive, isn't it? Nina Dobrev did just that in her recent beauty breakdown she shared with Allure. While Nina definitely has some glam squad-level skills, she gives credit where it's due, remarking, "I've learned a lot of these makeup tips with the really talented artists I've got to work with over the years, whether it's on set or at a photoshoot. I learned how to do a lot of this on my own at home."
Most of us don't have that access to beauty industry experts, but there's no need to worry because Nina broke down her list of go-to skincare and makeup products along with her trustworthy application tips.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum
"The first thing I do is skincare because it's so important and I love a good serum. I have my Dr. Sturm Hyalauronic Acid Serum. Hyalauronic acid brings the moisture and plumpness back into your skin. I put that on first to give my face a clean, moisturized palette."
This serum has 5.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one customer raving, "I saw a difference immediately within the luminosity of my skin after the first use. After only using for twice a day for four days - the texture in my skin has improved as well as my acne. This serum is magic. Perfect for dry to even acne prone skin types (because it hydrates without the oil & calms down inflammation)." Another said, "Great product! Hydrating, absorbs quickly, no sticky residue... I have very sensitive skin, and this product does not cause any irritation."
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
"Then, I go onto my second serum, which is Vintner's Daughter Active Botanicals Serum. I put that on and I sort of pat it on top of my skin."
This luxurious face oil is infused with powerful nutrients and essential oils, to support a healthy, radiant, complexion.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
"The last serum I use is Sunday Riley. This is a Vitamin C Serum and it's super important in the mornings to get that Vitamin C in your skin and the nutrition for your face."
This serum has 64.7K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"I have this amazing Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This is a sleeping mask, but I honestly wear it all day, everyday, and especially on planes because it's so drying when you're on a flight. This is so yummy and it smells so good."
Nina isn't the only celeb raving about this product. Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Drew Sidora, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, and Hannah Ann Sluss have mentioned this one in their beauty must-have roundups.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen & Makeup Primer
"The last step before I put on my makeup is Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen. It's super, super, Supergoop important to wear sunscreen to protect yourself from potentially [getting] skin cancer. It's sort of like a primer as well for your makeup, so your makeup stays on better."
The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams included this in her recent list of must-haves. The oil-free, weightless, fragrance-free sunscreen has more than 194.3K "loves" from Sephora customers.
Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer
"The first thing I do when I apply my makeup is I use Dior's Skin Corrector under my eyes. It's a little bit thicker and provides a little more coverage in the under-eye area, which I am sensitive to, because I don't sleep as much as I probably should. So, I get dark circles and under-eye puffiness. I kind of do a dollop everywhere in the spots that need the most coverage."
This concealer has 74.7K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Dior Forever Skin Glow 24-Hour Foundation SPF 35
"I take the Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation and I dab it on my hand and I take it off my hand with a Beautyblender. It's very important to put foundation on your neck as well as your face."
Beautyblender Pro Black Blender Makeup Sponge
"I'll dab the spots [of concealer with the BeautyBlender]. It's also important to kind of pat the BeautyBlender versus long strokes because the reason the BeautyBlender is so great is because it mimics your skin and the pores. It kind of pushes it into your skin and really gets it in there so that it looks like a second skin. I leave the under eye for last because it kind of settles. The dabbing also helps with not pulling the skin unnecessarily."
The Beautyblender pro has 11,400+ five-star Amazon reviews and 170.6K+ "loves" from Sephora customers.
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 25
"I'll stick here," Nina said as she dabbed dots of concealer under her eyes. She blended it in with her Beautyblender."
A Nordstrom shopper insisted this is "worth the splurge," writing, " I have wrinkles, crow's feet, and quite awfully dark circles under my eyes thanks to year-round intense allergies. I put some of this stuff on this morning, and wow wee me. It was like healing silk. It blended so smoothly and so flawlessly, I think I heard an angel's choir going off in my bathroom while I looked in my mirror. I also battle insomnia, so sleepless nights have been a thing for about a decade. I always look (feel) tired. This stuff is worth the insane price it is, and if your desperado for some incredible help, then save up and splurge."
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush
"The next step is blush. I will be using Pat McGrath Labs. I make a kissy face and go up the apples [of the cheeks] and then up into the hairline. I even go across my jaw and down my neck a little bit. I dab [blush] on my hand to get some of the excess off, so it doesn't come on too aggressively."
This blush has 41.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one reviewer sharing, "Hands down the BEST blush I've ever used. Its amazing staying power lasts all day. The color doesn't budge!! Don't even think about the price, just do it!! You won't regret it."
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter
"Pat McGrath also makes a great, shimmering highlighter. I like to dust some of it off. I put it right above the blush to highlight the cheek, and then, again, a little in the hairline, and a little above the lip. If I have a smaller brush, I go right under the eyebrow to highlight that against the brow."
Roen Vow Brow Pencil
"I like to use this Roen pencil. I love a good, thick brow. It's so funny how in the early 2000s, having really skinny eyebrows was very trendy. I remember tweezing and tweezing until I had nothing left. Then, the thick brow came in, and thank goodness, because my brows are naturally really thick. I like to fill in [my eyebrows] and I have this little bald spot that I fill in a little bit more than the rest."
Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel
After the eyebrows are done, I use Benefit's Brow Setter. This is an eyebrow gel that really stays on for a while, which I like because I have been known to jump into a pool or two at a party. I've been brushing them upwards first. The brush is really precise, so you can really manipulate each hair.
Sephora shoppers gave this brow gel 51.1K "loves."
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette - Pillow Talk Collection
"If I'm going out, I like to play around with the eyes with all kinds of different colors. Today, I'm gonna do Charlotte Tilbury's palette. I do a rose gold/gold/neutral tone vibe. What's great about these palettes is that it's a one-stop shop with everything for the eye. I put a darker color at the crease to give the eye a little dimension. I put a little sparkle on the lid if I'm going out dancing. I like to use the lightest color on the inside edges of the eye."
Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick
"Honest Beauty makes a really pretty lip color. This one has a little bit more color. I put it on and I use my fingers sometimes to spread it out. It gives you this deeper, sort of matte, color."
"Goes on smoothly and love the color, you can blot it to make it look more subtle like a stain or leave it full color to glam it up," an Ulta shopper raved about the lip color from Jessica Alba's beauty brand.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre Lip Gloss
"On top of that [lipstick], I use a really pretty Charlotte Tilbury lip gloss. This guy sort of adds dimension to the matte color. I just dab it on top so it doesn't take away from the first color, and it just adds a little shiny. I like to call these 'kissable lips.'"
Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara
"Last, but not least, we have Hourglass mascara."
The mascara has 63.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one reviewer sharing, "Certified mascara hunter here, I'm in love with this. I even just bought three for my mom and sisters stockings for Christmas. That's how much I love it. Great skinny wand that allows for a perfect mascara shake from root to top."
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
"And the very, final, final, final step is setting spray. You don't want to do all this work and then 10 minutes later, kiss someone, hug someone, or say hello and everything starts melting off. I like to use Urban Decay's setting spray. You wait a few seconds for it to dry and your makeup doesn't move for 24 hours, for better or for worse."
We have raved about this miraculous setting spray before. Plus, it has 581,100+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 16,100+ five-star Ulta reviews, and 4,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more celebrity skincare secrets, Jessica Alba recently shared her fall beauty must-haves with E!.