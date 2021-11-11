Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Round 2 Is Happening Now: Here Are the 15 Best Deals to Shop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you enjoyed all the great deals you scored during the first round of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale Event, you're going to love round two.
This time around, Walmart is offering a ton of great discounts on items we know are going to sell out fast. For instance, Apple AirPods are just $89 right now. If you're in the market for a tablet, you can save over $90 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab 7. The Arlo Essential wireless security camera is also on sale right now for $140 off.
If you're shopping for kids, this round of Walmart's Deal for Days is so perfect for that. You can get $60 LEGO sets from Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic World for just $30 during the sale. There's even a $200 electric hoverboard on sale for less than $100 right now.
There are hundreds of insane deals to go through, and you don't want to miss out. We rounded up the best deals we found. Check those out below.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods for under $100? Better act fast! This is one item that's sure to sell out quick.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
This is another deal you definitely don't want to pass up. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 is slim, lightweight and has a 10-inch screen that's perfect for streaming shows and movies. Right now you can save over $90 during Walmart's Deal for Days sale event.
Skullcandy Jib XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds
Looking for a pair of wireless headphones that won't break the bank? Look no further than these ones from Skullcandy. They're only $19 right now, and would make excellent Christmas gifts.
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV
Everyone knows that Black Friday is the best time to shop for a new TV. Right now, you can save $80 off this 65-inch smart TV from Samsung.
HP Intel Core i3 Laptop
This laptop from HP is thin, lightweight and has a long battery life. It's perfect for everyday use. You can save $120 if you shop this today.
Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This multipurpose air fryer toaster oven is a must-have in your kitchen. Walmart shoppers rate this highly and say it's highly recommended for families. Right now, you can score this for under $50.
Shark Navigator PRO Pet Upright Vacuum
There are a few really great vacuums on sale right now, and this is just one of them. If you have pets, Walmart shoppers say this is the one vacuum you need to get. Right now, you can snag this for $100 off.
Harry Potter LEGO Set
Shopping for kids this holiday season? This LEGO set is perfect Harry Potter fans ages eight and up. Best part is, it's only $30 right now!
Barbie Dream Camper
This highly-rated Barbie Dream Camper will be super popular with the kids. It's a 3-in-1 DreamCamper that features five living spaces, 360-degree play and 60 doll accessories.
Yankee Candle Holiday Hearth Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle
If you're a fan of Yankee Candle, you don't want to miss out on this crazy good deal. There are 18 holiday options you can choose from, and you can score these for just $10!
Shark Cordless PetPRO with Powerfins
If you've been wanting a cordless vacuum, now's your chance to get one for a really good price. In fact, you can save $120 today. This is another deal that's definitely going to sell out fast.
Shark EZ Bagless Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
If you want to make cleaning as easy as possible, we highly suggest getting the Shark EZ Bagless Self-Empty Robot Vacuum before it sells out. At over $200 off, this is one of the best deals we've seen.
Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven, 26-Quart
Air fryers are a must-have for anyone's kitchen. You can score this air fryer and oven for less than $100 right now.
Crayola Colossal Creativity Tub, Art and Craft Supplies, Art Set Gift, 90 Pieces
This massive 90-piece creativity tub from Crayola comes with crayons, markers, twistable colored pencils, sidewalk chalk and more. At just $15, it's a total steal!
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out 20 Unexpected Wayfair Home Finds Under $100.